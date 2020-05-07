Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $22.67 average price target, implying an 114.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 150.5K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.