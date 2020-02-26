Autoliv (ALV) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv (ALV – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $80.13.

Autoliv’s market cap is currently $6B and has a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.