Autoliv (ALV) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital upgraded Autoliv (ALV – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $61.88 average price target, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Autoliv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion and net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.