Autodesk (ADSK) Receives a Hold from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $288.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $352.91 average price target, which is a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $334.00 price target.

Based on Autodesk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $913 million and had a net profit of $98.2 million.

Autodesk, Inc. designs and develops software for the architecture, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment industries. Moreover, its digital media and entertainment solutions consists of tools for digital sculpting, animation, effects, modeling, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.