Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets an Underperform Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett reiterated an Underperform rating on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) on December 31 and set a price target of C$4.59. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.52.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $8.82, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Bennett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as OrganiGram Holdings, Canopy Growth, and Cronos Group.

Aurora Cannabis’ market cap is currently $1.53B and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.47.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.