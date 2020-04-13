Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is ranked #2495 out of 6357 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $1.76.

The company has a one-year high of $9.37 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 33.22M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.