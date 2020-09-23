Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.1% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $9.09, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.70 price target.

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.52 million and GAAP net loss of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.