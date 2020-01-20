Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Gets a Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa maintained a Hold rating on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD – Research Report) on January 18. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.97, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 53.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Audentes Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $60.00 and a one-year low of $22.00. Currently, Audentes Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BOLD in relation to earlier this year.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages on development and commercialization of gene therapy products for patients with serious and rare diseases caused by single gene defects. Its products include AT001 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, AT002 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT003 for the treatment of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia. The company was founded by Matthew R. Patterson and Thomas J. Schuetz on November 13, 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.