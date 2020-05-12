aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.70 and a one-year low of $2.14. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 187K.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.