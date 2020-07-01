AT&T (T): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Buy rating on AT&T (T – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.53.

The company has a one-year high of $39.70 and a one-year low of $26.08. Currently, AT&T has an average volume of 38.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 175 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of T in relation to earlier this year.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.