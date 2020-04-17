AT&T (T) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Hold rating on AT&T (T – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $35.76 average price target, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AT&T’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.82 billion and net profit of $2.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.99 billion and had a net profit of $4.86 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 176 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of T in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.