Atricure (ATRC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure (ATRC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.50, close to its 52-week high of $39.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atricure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.