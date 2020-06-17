Atreca (BCEL) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on June 15, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kezar Life Sciences, Vir Biotechnology, and Immunomedics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atreca is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50, representing a 39.2% upside. In a report issued on June 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Atreca’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCEL in relation to earlier this year.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.