Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 51.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Atossa Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.08 and a one-year low of $0.76. Currently, Atossa Therapeutics has an average volume of 753K.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.