Atmos Energy (ATO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo gave Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Atmos Energy today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.30, close to its 52-week high of $116.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Atmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.25, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.73 and a one-year low of $93.86. Currently, Atmos Energy has an average volume of 737.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATO in relation to earlier this year.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.