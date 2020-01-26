Atlassian (TEAM) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report issued on January 24, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian (TEAM – Research Report), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.79, close to its 52-week high of $150.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $162.22 average price target, which is an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.19 million.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.