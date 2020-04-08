Atlantica Yield (AY) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Atlantica Yield (AY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlantica Yield with a $29.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.50 and a one-year low of $17.74. Currently, Atlantica Yield has an average volume of 586.9K.

Atlantica Yield Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.