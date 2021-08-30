Athira Pharma (ATHA) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

In a report issued on August 17, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Athira Pharma (ATHA – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.76, close to its 52-week low of $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athira Pharma with a $41.50 average price target, a 305.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Athira Pharma’s market cap is currently $401.3M and has a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATHA in relation to earlier this year.

Athira Pharma Inc is a bio-technology company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. The company is developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.