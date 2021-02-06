ATB Capital Markets Maintains Their Buy Rating on Docebo (DCBO)

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBO – Research Report), with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $66.57 average price target, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.00 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Docebo has an average volume of 57.78K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DCBO in relation to earlier this year.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.