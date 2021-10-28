ATB Capital Markets Maintains a Hold Rating on Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO – Research Report), with a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.37, close to its 52-week high of $36.74.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.70, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

Based on Imperial Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.54 billion and net profit of $366 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $526 million.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.