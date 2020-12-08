ATB Capital Markets Downgrades Sundial Growers Shares to Underperform, Sees -61% Downside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Thursday, ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel downgraded Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Underperform ratingwith a price target of $0.2, which reflects a potential downside of -61% from last closing price.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Kideckel has a yearly average return of -17.2% and a 32.5% success rate. Kideckel has a average return when recommending SNDL, and is ranked #6908 out of 7137 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate Sundial Growers stock a Hold, while 1 rates the stock a Sell. With a return potential of 50.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $0.77.