ATB Capital Markets Believes CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.76, close to its 52-week high of $1.79.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.02.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $254 million and net profit of $6.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.