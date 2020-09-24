September 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

By Austin Angelo

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRAResearch Report) on September 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.20, representing a 148.4% upside. In a report issued on September 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 1.09M.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

