AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, Target Hospitality, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AssetMark Financial Holdings with a $27.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.03 and a one-year low of $13.94. Currently, AssetMark Financial Holdings has an average volume of 123.9K.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.