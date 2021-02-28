February 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on February 26, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMBResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.08, close to its 52-week low of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 54.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Assembly Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.84 and a one-year low of $4.78. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 1.19M.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

