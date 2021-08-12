Aspen Technology (AZPN) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology (AZPN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.00.

Based on Aspen Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $163 million and net profit of $62.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $41.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZPN in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing and supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of asset optimization software solutions, and associated support services. The Services segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.