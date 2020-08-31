Aspen Group (ASPU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Canaccord Genuity gave Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Group today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.00, close to its 52-week high of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $13.83 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on August 20, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.08 million and GAAP net loss of $664.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Mathews, the CEO of ASPU bought 66,667 shares for a total of $152,001.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.