Aspen Group (ASPU) Gets a Buy Rating from Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) on May 18 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.73, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33, an 115.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Roth Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamblin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Hamblin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and At Home Group.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.62 million and GAAP net loss of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 12,500 shares for a total of $24,000.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.