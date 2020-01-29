Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 41.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels with a $11.20 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, B.Riley FBR also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Aerogels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft.