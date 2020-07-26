ASML Holding (ASML) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

In a report issued on July 22, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on ASML Holding (ASML – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $367.68, close to its 52-week high of $402.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $427.50 average price target.

Based on ASML Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.33 billion and net profit of $732 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.57 billion and had a net profit of $468 million.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.