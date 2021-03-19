Ashford Hospitality (AHT) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT – Research Report) on March 11 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Ashford Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.25 million and GAAP net loss of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.16 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.