Ashford (AINC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Ashford (AINC – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 46.6% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Ashford has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Ashford’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and GAAP net loss of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.32 million and had a net profit of $710K.

Ashford, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. Its segments include REIT Advisory and Hospitality Products and Services. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services. The Hospitality Products and Services segment provides products and services to clients primarily in the hospitality industry The company was founded on April 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.