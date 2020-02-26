Ashford (AINC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Ashford (AINC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.22, close to its 52-week low of $19.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashford with a $42.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ashford’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ashford, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. Its segments include REIT Advisory and Hospitality Products and Services. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services.