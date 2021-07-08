Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.68, close to its 52-week low of $119.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $183.98 and a one-year low of $119.11. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has an average volume of 206.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.