Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report) on March 23 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Fulcrum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $187.75 average price target, a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

Based on Ascendis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 million and GAAP net loss of $25.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20K and had a GAAP net loss of $33.97 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.