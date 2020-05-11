Ascendiant Reiterates Buy on Novus Therapeutics Shares, Sees 408% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 3/21, Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)with a price target of $3.25, which implies an upside of 408% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Edward Woo has a yearly average return of 0.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Woo has a average return when recommending NVUS, and is ranked #2764 out of 6559 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Novus Therapeutics, Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 251.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $2.25.