May 11, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Ascendiant Reiterates Buy on Novus Therapeutics Shares, Sees 408% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 3/21, Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)with a price target of $3.25, which implies an upside of 408% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Edward Woo has a yearly average return of 0.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Woo has a average return when recommending NVUS, and is ranked #2764 out of 6559 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Novus Therapeutics, Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 251.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $2.25.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019