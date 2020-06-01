June 1, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Ascendiant Reiterates Buy on FlexShopper Shares, Sees 203% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Friday, Ascendiant analyst Theodore O’Neill reiterated a Buy rating on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)with a price target of $5, which implies an upside of 203% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Theodore O’Neill has a yearly average return of -9.8% and a 53.3% success rate. O’Neill has a 34.5% average return when recommending FPAY, and is ranked #5789 out of 6651 analysts.

With a return potential of 112.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $3.50.

