Asanko Gold (AKG) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Laurent Kimman maintained a Buy rating on Asanko Gold (AKG – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.89.

Kimman has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Asanko Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Kimman is ranked #2185 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asanko Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.83.

Based on Asanko Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $867K.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.