Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Arvinas Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

The company has a one-year high of $61.57 and a one-year low of $15.19. Currently, Arvinas Holding Company has an average volume of 359.9K.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.