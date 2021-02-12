Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 41.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Artelo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Artelo Biosciences’ market cap is currently $25.61M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.08.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.