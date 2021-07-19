Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 34.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artelo Biosciences with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Artelo Biosciences has an average volume of 544.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.