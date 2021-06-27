Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report) on June 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.32, close to its 52-week high of $93.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.00.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.81 million and GAAP net loss of $26.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.