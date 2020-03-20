Arrow Electronics (ARW) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics (ARW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.76, close to its 52-week low of $39.25.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrow Electronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.67, which is a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Arrow Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $231 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARW in relation to earlier this year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.