Array Technologies (ARRY) Initiated with a Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on January 15, Cantor Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Array Technologies (ARRY – Research Report) and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Array Technologies with a $43.81 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARRY in relation to earlier this year.

Array Technologies Inc manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company’s product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in United States, Australia, and Rest of the World with United States deriving majority of the revenue.