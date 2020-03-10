Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on Armstrong Flooring (AFI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, equals to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 36.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armstrong Flooring is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.10 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Armstrong Flooring has an average volume of 149.5K.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.