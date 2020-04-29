ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT with a $16.30 average price target, representing a 92.9% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.15 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 1.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.