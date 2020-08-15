August 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMPResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 51.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals with a $7.25 average price target, representing an 113.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Armata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 22.47K.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

