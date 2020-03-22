Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 23.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 194.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.