March 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMPResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 21.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019