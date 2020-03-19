Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 21.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.