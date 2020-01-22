Arista Networks (ANET) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Elastic, and Datadog.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $205.47.

The company has a one-year high of $331.27 and a one-year low of $173.31. Currently, Arista Networks has an average volume of 876.6K.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System, a set of network applications; and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.